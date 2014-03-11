Soccer Player Refuses To Accept Penalty After Tripping Himself

There was a remarkable moment of sportsmanship in Sunday’s German Bundesliga game between Werder Bremen and Nurnberg.

Bremen player Aaron Hunt went down in the box in the 75th minute. The referee immediately ruled that he’d been fouled by Nurnberg’s Javier Pinola, and awarded a penalty.

But it was clear that Hunt wasn’t touched. When he got up he went over to the ref and successfully convinced him to reverse the call.

Bremen still won 2-0.

Honesty!

