How One Brooklyn Couple Plans To Reinvent The Video Store

A Brooklyn couple has launched a campaign on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo asking people to contribute $50,000 to help renovate their video store.



Yes, you read that right—these people actually bought a video store.

In his pitch video, Aaron Hillis, a film critic and curator for the reRun Gastropub Theatre in the DUMBO neighbourhood, promises it’ll be a video store unlike any other we shopped in the 90s.

There will be after-hours screenings, readings and Saturday morning cartoons!

Even better, filmmakers and actors will replace the snobby clerks, shelves will be stocked with art-house, foreign and cult flicks aplenty, and the store will “stimulate the economy” by teaming up with nearby small businesses to offer discounts and rewards to loyal customers.

“Everybody thinks they’re a failing industry and that there’s Netflix and streaming and downloading technology,” Hillis said in his video. “But what about the tactile quality of coming into a place that’s well-curated and being able to browse movies, being able to talk to have that experience of talking to someone who can cater to your tastes?”

Until HBO gets with the program and launches a standalone streaming service, this might actually be a clever idea. Already, Patton Oswalt, David Cross, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Robert Downey Sr. have offered financial support.

Watch Hillis’ video below and judge for yourself if the venture is worth it:

