Aaron Hernandez's suicide note to his fiancee tells her she is 'rich'

Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, was released in a court filing on Friday.

The note to his fiancee was reportedly one of three Hernandez wrote — one to a friend in prison and another to his lawyer.

In the note, Hernandez wrote to Jenkins-Hernandez that she is “rich.” Hernandez also wrote that he told her “what was coming indirectly.”

Here’s a photo of the note:

The note reads:

“Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and I want you to live life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel — literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristic is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love. Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let [redacted] know how much I love her! Look after [redacted] and [redacted] for me — those are my boys! (You’re rich!). I knew I loved you = Savage Garden”

The Massachusetts State Police’s report detailing Hernandez’s suicide was released Friday. The report said a prison guard found a sheet covering the window into Hernandez’s cell at 3 a.m. and asked him to remove it. When there was no answer, he knocked the sheet off and found Hernandez, naked, hanging by a bed sheet. The door was jammed with cardboard and there was shampoo on the ground, making the surface slippery, the report said.

Hernandez also had cut his finger and drew circles of blood on his feet, according to the report. He had “John 3:16” written on his forehead, and a Bible was opened to the same passage and marked with blood in his cell.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence after being convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. He was found not guilty of a double slaying in April 2017.

The full report can be found here >

BREAKING: Aaron Hernandez suicide note to his fiancé released in court filing today – pic.twitter.com/NbUE5W3oz7

— AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) May 5, 2017

NOW WATCH: This athlete does backwards handstands off high diving boards with incredible precision



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.