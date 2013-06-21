Patriots Tight End Seen With Murdered Man Hours Before His Death [REPORTS]

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez talks on a phone during media day for the NFL Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis January 31, 2012. The New York Giants will play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 5.

Two surveillance video show that New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was with Odin Lloyd and two other people hours before Lloyd was killed on Monday, The Boston Globe reported and ABC News confirmed.



Hernandez has not been named a suspect, his side of the story has not yet been told, and he is innocent until proven guilty. That being said, on Thursday Sports Illustrated reported that the 23-year-old is likely to be arrested and face charges in connection to the homicide. The bullet-ridden body of Lloyd, a 27-year-old semi-pro football player, was found in an industrial park near Hernandez’s home in North Attleborough. “He was killed where they found the body,” one law enforcement official told the Globe. “He was shot multiple times.” The Globe noted that the source of the videos was not immediately clear. On Tuesday State Police searched Hernandez’s mansion, and they searched the industrial park for evidence on Wednesday and Thursday.

From ABC Sources told ABC News the security system at Hernandez’s home, along with his mobile phone, were destroyed. Police were at Hernandez’s home again Thursday with another search warrant based on evidence that Hernandez “destroyed his home security system,” an investigator close to the case told ABC News.

The investigator and other law enforcement sources added that the security system was smashed intentionally and the mobile phone was “in pieces” when given to authorities. Police — who said that Lloyd was dating the sister of the mother of Hernandez’s daughter — are investigating the timing of a team of house cleaners being hired on Monday to scrub Hernandez’s home. From the Globe: In a surreal scene uncannily reminiscent of O.J. Simpson’s infamous white Bronco chase, 19 years ago this week, television news helicopters trailed Hernandez’s white sport utility vehicle Thursday, following him from his home to Gillette Stadium, in nearby Foxborough, and to his lawyer’s office in Boston.

Aaron Hernandez in his white SUV after he left Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

All signs point to trouble for the up-and-coming NFL star, who has made 175 catches for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns in three years since being draft out of Florida.

