Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez Questioned By Police In Connection With A Murder

Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel and Greg Bedard are reporting that Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is being questioned by police in connection with a homicide in North Attleboro, Mass.



Hernandez is NOT believed to be a murder suspect, but a key piece of evidence in the case is a car that was rented in his name.

The body of a 27-year-old man was found less than a mile from Hernandez’s home in North Attleboro.

A source told SI that Hernandez has spoken with police but would not say anything more, and Hernandez’s agent declined to comment.

