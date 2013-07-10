Here's The Text Message Conversation That Aaron Hernandez Had With Odin Lloyd The Night He Was Killed

Investigators released the results of a search warrant against Aaron Hernandez this afternoon.



It gives further details of the prosecution’s claim that Hernandez, along with two associates, picked up Odin Lloyd at his house in Boston, drove him to an industrial park less than a mile from Hernande’z home, and shot him five times.

Police released the specifics of the text message conversation that Hernandez had with Lloyd on the murder of his death.

Here’s the conversation (via @GlobeBallou):

Hernandez (9:05 pm): “I’m coming to grab that tonight u gon b around I need dat and we could step for a little again”

[no answer]

Hernandez (9:34 pm): “Waddup.”

Lloyd (9:37 pm): “Aite, where.”

Hernandez (9:39 pm): “idk it don’t matter but imma hit u when I’m dat way like Las time if my phone dies imma hit u when I charge it which will be in a lil.”

Lloyd (10:00 pm): “Aite idk anything goin on”

Hernandez (10:13 pm): “I’ll figure it out ill hit u on way.”

Lloyd (12:22 am): “We still on.”

Investigators say Hernandez picked up Lloyd at 2:33 a.m.

It’s unclear what Hernandez was referring to when he said “grab that,” but Hernandez’s girlfriend reportedly told police that Lloyd was a marijuana dealer before Hernandez told her to stop talking to investigators.

Here’s the alleged timeline of events from the night of the killing.

And we’re updating all the findings from the search warrant here. >

