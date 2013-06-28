Prosecutors Detail How NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Allegedly 'Orchestrated The Execution' Of Odin Lloyd

Aaron Hernandez was arrested, cut by the Patriots, and charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd yesterday.



At his arraignment, Bristol County district attorney Sam Sutter gave a 25-minute, detailed account of how the prosecution claims Hernandez killed Lloyd. Using web surveillance footage, as well as some alleged boneheaded moves by Hernandez, the prosecution claims they have clear evidence that the ex-NFL player “orchestrated the execution” of Lloyd’s murder on the morning of Jung 17.

The prosecution says Hernandez called up two friends from Connecticut, picked up Lloyd at his house, drove him to a remote industrial park, killed him, and tried to destroy the evidence.

Here’s the timeline of the alleged murder, as told by the prosecution:

Friday night, June 14: Hernandez and Lloyd are together at a club called rumour in Boston. Lloyd talks to a group of people Hernandez’s doesn’t like. Hernandez gets upset. This is the motive for the murder, according to the prosecution.

Club rumour in Boston

Sunday night, June 16, 9:02 p.m.: Hernandez, at his home in North Attleborough, sends a text to two friends from Connecticut saying, “Please make it back.”

9:05 p.m.: Hernandez texts Lloyd saying he wants to come by his house and get together.

9:35 p.m.: Hernandez texts his two friends, “Get your arse up here.”

10:23 p.m.: Hernandez sends another text to his two friends, “Hurry your arse up.” They arrive sometime after that.

Later that night: Hernandez is observed on his home surveillance system holding a gun and telling one of the two friends that he can’t trust anyone anymore.

1:12 a.m.: Hernandez and the two friends leave his house in a rented silver Nissan Altima.

2:10 a.m.: They stop for gas on their way to Lloyd’s house on Fayston Street in Boston. Hernandez buys gas as well as Bubbalicious bubble gum and Black & Mild rolling papers.

The victim, Odin Lloyd, 27, was a semi-pro football player for the Boston Bandits. He was reportedly dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

2:32 a.m.:

The three of them arrive at Lloyd’s house and text him, “We’re here.” Lloyd’s sister sees him leave and get in the Nissan Altima.During the drive: Hernandez tells Lloyd that he is upset that he was talking to those people at the club on Friday night.

3:07 a.m.: Lloyd texts his sister, “Did you see who I am with?”

3:11 a.m.: After she doesn’t respond, he texts, “Hello?”

3:19 a.m.: His sister responds, “My phone was dead. Who?”

3:22 a.m.: Lloyd responds, “NFL.”

3:23 a.m.: Lloyd texts his sister, “Just so you know.”

3:23 a.m.: Hernandez’s car is seen on a security camera driving to a secluded area in an industrial park. The area is used to store gravel and sand, and is out of the view of security cameras.

3:23-3:27 a.m.: Lloyd is shot five times with a .45-calibre semiautomatic weapon. He is shot three times and is still alive when he falls to the ground. He is then shot twice more in the back. Workers at a nearby industrial business hear gunshots.

The industrial park

3:28 a.m.: There is surveillance footage of the car leaving in the direction of Hernandez’s house.

3:29 a.m.: Hernandez’s car pulls up outside his house.

3:30 a.m.: The three men go into Hernandez’s house. One of them is holding a semiautomatic handgun. They go to the basement, and turn off the home security system. Six to eight hours of home surveillance footage go missing.

The next day: Hernandez trades in his silver Nissan for a different rental car. The driver’s side mirror is damaged, but Hernandez says he doesn’t know how it happened. After Hernandez leaves, the rental car attendant finds a shell casing and a piece of chewed blue Bubbalicious gum under the driver’s seat. The investigation reveals that the casing matches the casings at the crime scene, and the gum presumably belongs to Hernandez.

5:30 p.m.: Lloyd’s body is found by a jogger.

