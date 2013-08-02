Here's A Leaked Letter Aaron Hernandez Wrote In Prison

TMZ has published a letter that Aaron Hernandez sent a “pen pal” from the Bristol County House of Correction, where he’s awaiting trial on murder charges.



He writes that he’s going to be found not guilty and his faith in God is helping him through tough times in prison.

He also admits that he “fell off” when he got a big NFL contract.

Earlier today Barstool Sports reported that they were offered the letter for $20,000, and said the seller told them it was between them and TMZ.

Who knows if that was the final price.

Here’s the full text of the Hernandez letter:

Your letter meant alot and was very true!

I know everything happens for a reason and I know “GOD” has a plan for me and something good will come out of this. The world just makes this out of false accusations and it will all die down especially when they say NOT GUILTY and all the people who turned on me will feel like crap.

I’ve always been a great person and known for having an amazing heart! I am a strong person and nothing will break me! A C.O. will never nor can they say now for one day have I been down or not with a smile on my face.

I know there is a reason I’m going thru this and I will figure it out through my relationship with the Lord. I fell off especially after making all that money but when its all said an done “GOD” put me in the situation for a reason! I’m humbled by this ALREADY and this will change me forever. At least I’ll know my true supporters. Thanks for being one of them!

Thanks,

Aaron 81, can’t wait to sign this again when I’m playing again and prove all the haters and the talkers WRONG

P.S. the pictures are definitely hangin on my wall and def meant alot! Thanks again brotha!

*keep this off social media PLEASE!

Check out the original letter with pictures on TMZ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.