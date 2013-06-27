Prosecutors Say Aaron Hernandez Made Some Incredibly Boneheaded Moves In Alleged Murder

Aaron Hernandez has been charged with murder in the death of Odin Lloyd and the big break in the case may have been bubble gum.



If the prosecution is correct, Hernandez will prove to be a pretty dumb criminal.

At 2:10 am, prosecutors say they have evidence that Hernandez stopped at a gas station and purchased several items including Bubbalicious blue cotton candy gum.

Later, prosecuters claim to have found a piece of Bubbalicious blue cotton candy gum in a dumpster that was used to clean the rental car, according to Jenny Wilson of the Hartford Courant. Prosecutors claim the gum was originally discovered under a seat in the car next to a shell casing. The shell casing, a .44 calibre, matched five casings found at the crime scene.

Presumably, DNA testing can be performed to match the gum to Hernandez and place him in the vehicle.

Earlier in the evening, at approximately 10:30 pm, prosecuters claim Hernandez was seen on surveillance video with a gun and made a statement that “he can’t trust anybody anymore.”

Lloyd’s sister saw her brother get into a silver Nissan Altima at 2:30 am. Prosecuters say Hernandez had been renting a silver Altima.

The prosecution says they have evidence that Lloyd sent a series of texts to his sister indicating that he is with somebody he referred to as “NFL.” The last text was received just minutes before workers at a plant near the crime scene heard gunshots.

Several minutes after that, prosecuters claim Hernandez is seen on surveillance video returning to his house which is only “a two minute drive” from where Lloyd’s body was found.

At that point, the prosecution says surveillance video shows somebody walking into Hernandez’ house holding what appeared to be a gun. Shortly after that, the surveillance video stops.

In addition, investigators found keys in one of Lloyd’s pockets. Those keys were traced back to a car that was rented by Hernandez.

The defence claims the case is based on circumstantial evidence. But if the prosecution can prove these points, it paints an ugly picture for Hernandez.

