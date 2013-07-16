Here's What Life Is Like For Aaron Hernandez In Jail

Aaron Hernandez is currently awaiting trial on murder charges in the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.



Stan Grossfeld of the Boston Globe toured the facility and got a detailed account of what life is like for Hernandez.

Hernandez is kept separate from the general prison population for his protection, and is confined to a 7′ by 10′ cell for 21 hours a day.

Here are the most interesting details from the Globe story:

He wakes up at 6 a.m. and eats a one egg, grits, a square of muffin, and either milk or Tang for breakfast.

His cell — which is a 7′ by 10′ — has to be cleaned by 8 a.m.

He is kept away from the other prisoners because staff is worried that he’ll be harmed by someone who wants to make a name for himself.

He stays in his cell for 21 hours a day. He can leave three times per day for one hour each to make phone calls, shower, and work out.

He has been working out in a 8′ by 12′ padlocked cage for one hour a day.

He is allowed to read up to two books at once. The prison recommended “Tuesday’s With Morrie.”

A typical lunch is a cheese burrito with bread, and a typical dinner is a beer burger with some sides.

He has a small window that looks out on the woods.

His prison uniform is green.

The warden described him as a perfect inmate and said he’s adapting well.

He’s a typical prisoner, in other words.

Hernandez was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd last month. It’s unclear when his trial will begin.

Read the entire thing here >

