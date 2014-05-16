Ex-NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Indicted Again, This Time For A 2012 Double Homicide

Aaron Hernandez, the former Patriots tight end who in June was charged with the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, has been indicted for a separate 2012 double homicide, multiple Boston news outlets are reporting.

He’s been accused of killing 28-year-old Daniel Abreu and 29-year-old Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting in Boston, according to Fox 25.

A January affidavit claimed that investigators obtained video evidence showing Hernandez driving the SUV that hunted down the two victims as they were leaving a nightclub, according to The Boston Globe. A gunman fired from the vehicle when the victims’ car stopped at a traffic light.

The SUV that Hernandez was allegedly driving was later found hidden in a garage at his cousin’s house, police say.

Surveillance video from earlier that night allegedly shows Hernandez and another man, Alexander Bradley, at the same club as the two victims.

Hernandez faces two charges of first-degree murder, according to The Boston Globe.

The double murder might be linked to the June killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Police believe that Lloyd could have been murdered because he had information about the 2012 slaying, which happened one month before Hernandez signed a five-year, $US40 million contract extension with the Patriots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.