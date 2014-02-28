After Fight With Fellow Inmate, Aaron Hernandez Must Remain In Cell For 23 Hours A Day

Reuters/Mike George Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez reportedly got into a physical fight with a fellow inmate and now he is in a restricted area. According to NECN, Hernandez will be in a restricted section of the prison for 30 days and must remain in his cell for 23 hours a day.

In the next month, Hernandez will only be allowed to leave his cell to shower (three times a week), for an hour of recreation each day, and for meetings with his lawyer. His meals will be delivered to his cell.

Hernandez is in prison after pleading not guilty to Odin Lloyd’s murder which occurred on June 17, 2013, and is awaiting trial. Lloyd was with Hernandez on the night of his murder. Police say that Hernandez killed Lloyd that night after Lloyd began talking to people Hernandez did not like.

The altercation in prison took place on Tuesday. A source told NECN that Hernandez was not in handcuffs at the time of the altercation, but the other inmate was. The source also said that Hernandez and the other inmate “had been taunting each other in the days leading up to the altercation.”

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is trying to figure out how the altercation took place, he told NECN:

We’re investigating it now to find out why two inmates would have been out at the same time in that unit.

