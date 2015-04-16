Aaron Hernandez found guilty in murder of Odin Lloyd

Thomson Reuters Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez listens during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River

Aaron Hernandez is guilty of murder.

The ex-New England Patriots tight end was found guilty on Wednesday of killing friend Odin Lloyd in 2013. The verdict came after six days of deliberations.

The verdict was reached by the jury in Fall River, Massachusetts after 34 hours of deliberations but does not end the fallen star’s legal troubles.

He still will stand trial for the 2012 murder of two other individuals outside a Boston nightclub.

Authorities previously said they believe Lloyd was killed because he knew of Hernandez’s involvement in the Boston homicides.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in that case

