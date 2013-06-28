Here's A Video Of Aaron Hernandez Fans Chanting 'INNOCENT! INNOCENT!' Outside The Courthouse

A handful of Aaron Hernandez fans stood outside the courthouse in Massachusetts today and cheered him after his bail hearing.



Hernandez has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd.

After his appeal for bail was denied this afternoon, the fans chanted “IN-NO-CENT! IN-NO-CENT!” as he was escorted from the premises.

Here’s the video (via Jenny Wilson of the Hartford Courant):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.