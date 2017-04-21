Aaron Hernandez's death has officially been ruled a suicide after suicide notes were found in his cell

Aaron Hernandez’s death has officially been ruled a suicide, according to TMZ.

TMZ report that investigators found three suicide notes in a Bible in Hernandez’s cell.

Additionally, according to TMZ, investigators said there was cardboard jammed into the door in an attempt to “impede entry into the cell.”

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying, “Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded today that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging.”

On Wednesday, Cheryl Fiandaca of WBZ Boston reported that Hernandez had written “John 3:16” on his forehead shortly before killing himself.

Shortly after news of Hernandez’s death was released, Hernandez’s former agent Brian Murphy tweeted Hernandez “would never take his own life.”

According to TMZ, now that Hernandez’s death has officially been ruled a suicide, the medical examiner’s office will release his brain to the Boston University CTE center for study, per his family’s wishes.

Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life.

— Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017

