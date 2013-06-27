Aaron Hernandez Charged With Murder

Aaron Hernandez has been charged with six counts including murder in the death of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd.



He was arrested this morning and taken from his house in handcuffs at 8:45 a.m. The New England Patriots cut him a few hours later.

This afternoon he was arraigned in Massachusetts court and charged with murder, as well as five gun-related charges.

Lloyd’s body was found in an industrial park less than a mile from Hernandez’s house on June 17.

The next day Hernandez was questioned and his house was searched by police after a car rented in his name was tied to the case.

As the investigation continued, more connections between Hernandez and the alleged murder came to light. FOX 25 in posted reported that Hernandez was with Lloyd and two friends at a bar hours before the murder.

ABC reported that the security system at Hernandez’s house was intentionally destroyed before police could get to it. He also reportedly handed in a smashed-up cell phone when police asked for it.

Here he is arriving in court:

