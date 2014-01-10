New Evidence Links Aaron Hernandez To Unsolved Double Murder In Boston

AP Aaron Hernandez

An affidavit released this week links ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez to a 2012 double murder in Boston, The Hartford Courant reports.

Investigators say they have video evidence showing Hernandez driving the SUV that hunted down the two victims as they were leaving a nightclub, according to The Boston Globe. A gunman fired from the vehicle when the victims’ car stopped at a traffic light, but police don’t say whether or not they think Hernandez pulled the trigger.

Surveillance video from earlier that night reportedly shows Hernandez and another man, Alexander Bradley, at the same club as the two victims. The documents doesn’t point to a motive or establish a link between Hernandez and the two men who died — Daniel Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Their murder might, however, be linked to the June killing of semi-pro football player Odin Llyod. Police believe that Llyod could have been murdered because he had information about the 2012 slaying, which happened one month before Hernandez signed a five-year, $US40 million contract extension with the Patriots.

Hernandez was charged with Lloyd’s murder in June, but no charges have been filed yet in the 2012 case.

After he was charged, the Patriots cut Hernandez from the team. He is currently awaiting trial.

The affidavit is embedded below:

Aaron Hernandez affidavit

