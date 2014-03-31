Kentucky Freshman Hits Game-Winning 3-Pointer Against Perfect Defence To Beat Michigan

Kentucky is going to the Final Four after a 75-72 win in an incredible game against Michigan.

With the score tied 72-72, freshman point guard Aaron Harrison made a three-pointer with 2.6 seconds left. Michigan’s Caris LeVert, one of the best defenders in the country, was all over him.

The shot:

Michigan missed the half-court heave at the buzzer.

LeVert could not have played better defence. It was hand-non-hand:

Kentucky came into the year as a heavy national championship favourite. With a freshmen class that was hailed as the best ever, everyone thought they’d tear through the regular season.

Things didn’t work out like that. The Harrison twins struggled to adapt to the college game, and Kentucky stumbled out of the Top 25 in the middle of the season.

But now, as an 8-seed in the tournament, they’re playing like we all thought they’d play.

