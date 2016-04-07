Aaron Carter says his brother Nick saved his life by taking him to rehab

Aaron Carter’s songs topped the charts in the early 2000s, but in 2011, the pop star checked into rehab. Aaron says that his brother Nick was the one who took him there, and helped him get his life back.

Aaron just released his new single, Fool’s Gold.

Story by Alana Yzola and Jacob Shamsian, and editing by Alana Yzola

