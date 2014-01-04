North Carolina's Independent Wrestling Circuit Looks Seriously Brutal [PHOTOS]

Harrison Jacobs
Canipe 8764Aaron Canipe

North Carolina native Aaron Canipe knew that independent wrestling matches were popular entertainment in the areas near his hometown of Hickory, but he never opted to go, until recently.

Intrigued by advertisements around town promising cage matches and “bring-your-own-weapons” fights, Canipe drove down to the Hickory National Guard Armory for a Saturday night that he called “more entertaining and less expensive than a movie ticket.”

Independent wrestling, known as the “indy circuit” to wrestling aficionados, is equivalent to the minor league for World Wrestling Entertainment and other pro wrestling organisations. For fans, a trip to the “indy circuit” can be a way to see the next superstar before they make it to the WWE or a place to see hungry wrestlers put in the extra effort to make a name for themselves and rile up the crowd.

Professional wrestling may be part acting and part sport, but it’s clear that, even if the outcomes are predetermined, the way they get there can be pretty violent.

This match was promoted by local wrestling outfit Milestone Wrestling. The promoters are so small that new wrestlers often show up and wrestlers often change their stage names.

Canipe 8595Aaron Canipe

Like the WWE stars that they aspire to, wrestlers take on colourful names and outlandish stage personalities to curry favour with the audience.

Canipe 9089Aaron Canipe

Belton “The House Of Pain” Creedmore is a mainstay on the North Carolina wrestling circuit. He is known as a brutal and vicious competitor.

Canipe 9188Aaron Canipe

The matches attract a lively local crowd. Canipe said he was one of a handful of first-timers, but most of the attendees have been following the matches for some times.

Canipe 8695Aaron Canipe

To drum up interest in the matches, promoters often arrange “bring-your-own-weapons” matches, where wrestlers use a variety of props provided by the audience, such as chairs, tables, light bulbs, and even bats. The results can be dangerous.

Canipe 8443Aaron Canipe

Despite their violent nature, most matches are considered to be family entertainment.

Canipe 8931Aaron Canipe

Making it on the “indy circuit” is extremely difficult. Most matches are so small that wrestlers either fight for free or get paid between $US50-100. To make ends meet, many sell merchandise and videos or work other jobs.

Canipe 8845Aaron Canipe

Canipe says that he’s positive that wrestlers get hurt during the matches, though he thinks that they exaggerate the pain they’re experiencing for the audience’s benefit.

Canipe 7821Aaron Canipe

Mike Fury (also known as Chaotic Fury) is part of Death Proof, a straight-edge (no alcohol, tobacco or drugs) tag-team group. They are one of Milestone’s biggest names.

Canipe 7563Aaron Canipe

Working on the “indy circuit” is the best way for aspiring wrestlers to build up the experience and fanbase to make the jump to the “pros.”

Canipe 9001Aaron Canipe

Wrestlers often advertise the dangerous stunts they do, such as walking barefoot over thumbtacks or using barbed wire webs. Canipe says the craziest thing he saw a wrestler do was tear open cans of soda with his teeth.

Canipe 9199Aaron Canipe

“I had to see it to believe it,” Canipe says of the match.

Canipe 7554Aaron Canipe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.