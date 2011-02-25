Rockets Send Aaron Brooks to Phoenix For Goran Dragic

Photo: Flickr/B. Tse

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to send Goran Dragic and a first round pick to the Houston Rockets for Aaron Brooks.Brooks missed most of the season with injury, and Kyle Lowry seized the starting job for good while Brooks was out.



Phoenix may want Brooks as insurance in case the Suns decide to deal Steve Nash after the season.

