PHOTOS: Our Lunch With The Prince And Princess Of Denmark

A few weeks back, we received an invitation to attend a luncheon at a soon-to-open Danish restaurant in New York City.It was no ordinary restaurant preview, but a stop on an extended New York press junket for the Crown Prince and Princess of Denmark.



Of course, we RSVP’d yes.

We quickly learned that dining in the presence of royalty—indeed, being in the presence of royalty—is no ordinary experience.

First, this is no traditional royal couple. Frederik, the Crown Prince, met his wife Mary, a native of Tasmania who briefly attended school in Houston, at a bar called the Slip Inn while attending the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

The Prince is heir apparent to the throne, and lives in Copenhagen’s Amalienborg Castle along with his wife and four young children.

Second, there’s obviously a bit of protocol to follow when royalty is involved.

Here were the rules we found in our inbox this morning:

You’re welcome to photograph them, but they are not to be touched.

It’s asked that no one present themselves to the Crown Prince Couple unless they are formally introduced.

If you are introduced you may shake their hand and bow (men) or curtsy (women).

If you have the opportunity to speak with them (it’s not likely, but just in case!), they are to be individually addressed as “Your Royal Highness.”

Please do not photograph them eating.

Not only did we learn what it was like to hang around royalty, we also learned a lot about traditional Danish cuisine, which will be available to New Yorkers for the first time when the city’s first exclusively Danish restaurant, Aamann’s/Copenhagen, opens this December at the Tribeca Film centre.

