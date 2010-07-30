And Just Like That, Investor Sentiment Marches Towards Super-Bullishness

Get a few nice earnings reports, and a bit of a rebound in stocks, and voila, investor sentiment shoots back up.
Here’s the latest, via PragCap:
“Bullish sentiment rose 7.8 percentage points to 40.0% in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. The percentage of individual investors who expect stocks to rise over the next six months is at a six-week high. The historical average is 39%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.