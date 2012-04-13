Bearishness Is BOOMING

Investors have turned bearish, new data out of the AAII Sentiment Survey shows (h/t Pragmatic Capitalism).



Of those polled, 41.6 per cent believed that stocks would fall from their current place, while 28.1 per cent believed they would appreciate in value. This bullish sentiment is at its lowest level since September 2011.

Those numbers represent a strong snap from recent readings, which held much more positive.

Typically bearishness is a good contrarian buy signal. What do you think?

Chart below from PragCap.com:

Photo: Pragmatic Capitalism

