Four Auto Features That Make Driving Easier For The Elderly

Driving as a senior citizen can be hard: According to AAA, nearly 90% of drivers 65 and older suffer from health issues that affect their ability to drive safely.

But as I learned when I put on a crazy suit to see what it’s like to drive as an 80-year-old man, there are lots of features that can make things easier.

To help what it called the “silver tsunami” — the growing number of seniors behind the wheel — AAA compiled a short list of the most helpful features for four common age-related problems.

Keyless ignition, a thick steering wheel, and power adjustable seats all make a big difference, it turns out.

Here’s the list, you can click to enlarge:

To AAA’s list, we’d add rearview cameras for backing up without turning around.

