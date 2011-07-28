The #1 Reason Not To Fear A Ratings Downgrade

Default still seems unlikely, but more and more are getting resigned to the idea that the US will likely soon lose its AAA rating.



We published Goldman’s and Barclays’ take on that happening today.

In addition to expecting a downgrade, there’s been a lot of rationalizing about how it wouldn’t be all that bad if it happened, which definitely stands in contrast to the old presumption that a downgrade would be crushing.

One good reason to note worry (too much). There just isn’t that much in the way of AAA-rated alternatives.

Matt Yglesias posted this chart today:

If you eliminate France and Germany — which can’t POSSIBLY be that safe, given that they’re not sovereign currency issuers and are exposed massively to their peers — the US share of the AAA-rated pie grows even larger, which means that a downgrade of the US AAA rating, would really just require everyone to grade on a curve. There’s just nowhere to fly to in a flight to quality.

There could be issues, but by the sheer dint of its size, US debt has a lot going for it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.