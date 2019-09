A new set of leaked photos posted by HDBlog appears to confirm that the iPhone 5 will sport a faster A6 processor, reports MacRumors.



In addition to the faster processor, the components also point towards true LTE compatibility.

We have wall-to-wall coverage of the iPhone 5, so don’t miss it!

Photo: HDBlog

