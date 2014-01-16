A380s to Auckland: Air NZ And Singapore Airlines Do A Trans-Pacific Flight Deal

Singapore Airlines’ A380 is bound for Auckland if regulators approve a new deal with Air New Zealand. Photo Singapore Airlines via Getty Images

Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand have formed an alliance that will see the Kiwi carrier returning to the Auckland-Singapore route after eight years, while Singapore Airlines will fly a daily A380 to Auckland for the first time.

Under the deal Air NZ will take over five Singapore Airlines operated flights on that route and add two more to create a daily service, boosting capacity by around 30 per cent.

The proposed alliance will give Air NZ passengers access to codeshare travel on the Singapore network to the UK, South East Asia and Africa.

The two airlines are seeking approval for the alliance from the Competition Commission of Singapore and the New Zealand Minister of Transport. If approved, they hope to start the arrangement in December 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.