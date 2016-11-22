a2 Milk shares jump as infant formula revenue doubles

Nanny school in Beijing. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Demand for a2 infant formula in China and premium fresh milk in Australia has again pushed the company to record revenue.

The a2 Milk company today reported revenue of $NZ155.2 million ($A148 million) for the first four months of the financial year, up 96% on the same period last year.

A short time ago, the shares were up 8% to $A2.13, near the 12-month high of $A2.36.

The latest result compares to $NZ352.8 million ($A337 million) in revenue for the whole of the 2016 financial year.

Infant formula, with strong demand for the a2 Platinum brand in China, accounts for about 61% of group revenue.

a2 is part of a small group of producers, including Bellamy’s in Tasmania, which have gained a strong presence in the China market as a source of clean and green infant formula.

Others who came to the market later haven’t been so lucky. Bega Cheese says its partnership with Blackmores to sell infant formula to China isn’t getting the results it expected.

a2 chairman David Hearn told the company’s AGM that the past year has been transformational.

The company started the 2016 financial year as a mainly Australia focused brand, with an encouraging but underdeveloped position in the infant formula market.

“Transformational is often an overused word, but in this case it represents quite possibly an understatement,” he told shareholders.

“The past 12 months have seen quantum shifts in market presence, in consumer awareness, in revenues and, ultimately, in earnings.

“And it’s worth noting that if we go back only two years ago the company today bears little resemblance to the business then.”

A payout for shareholders is on the way. The company says it hopes to adopt a dividend policy after the end of the 2017 financial year.

Here are the latest results in detail:

