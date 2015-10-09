a2 Milk raises $40 million to spread its infant formula into Asia

Martin Hunter/Getty Images

The a2 Milk Company has completed a $NZ 40 million capital raising to help expand its business including pushing its successful infant formula brand Platinum into Asia and the UK.

The placement of 58.8 million shares was oversubscribed at a price of $NZ 0.68.

The company is planning to raise up to a further $NZ 3 million through a share purchase plan.

CEO Geoffrey Babidge says the capital raising is an important step in strengthening the company’s balance sheet.

a2 markets its milk as a pure dairy product, including the A2 type of protein and without permeate and other additives.

Its shares gained 3% yesterday to close at $0.65.

