A123 In Good Shape To Get Big Bucks From The Government

Are you an impatient sort? Are you also a lover of high tech battery companies?



If so, then today is your lucky day, as the Wall Street Journal has an advance look at who it thinks will be getting some of the $2 billion allotted to battery companies through the stimulus.

According to the Journal, A123 batteries will be getting a big slice of the money, with Johnson Controls-Saft Advanced Power Solutions LLC and EnerDel also in the running. Celgard, a company that supplies materials for batteries is also expected to receive money.

The official announcement will happen later this afternoon.

The money will be put to battery research to help make American battery makers competitive with Asian counterparts who, so far, seem to have better technology in the works.

