Disney Has Been Hiding A Secret Message In Its Movies For Years

Business Insider
Woody, Toy Story, numberYouTube screengrabA113 is a reference to the California Institute of the Arts, where many animators attended college.

Pixar has been known for its Easter eggs — hidden messages in films — but one of its best has to do with A113.

A video on Disney Pixar’s YouTube page shows A113 can be found in almost all of Pixar’s films, from “Toy Story” to “Finding Nemo.”

What does it mean?

Pixar’s John Lasseter has explained A113 is the number of the animation classroom at the California Institute of the Arts.

Many animators like Lasseter attended school there, and by including the number they are giving a subtle shoutout to their alma mater.

The number has been used for many different things in Pixar films, such as Andy’s mum’s licence plate in 1995’s “Toy Story.”

Woody, Toy Story, numberYouTube screengrab

It was on a camera in 2003’s “Finding Nemo.”

Finding nemo, numberYouTube screengrab

A113 is the number of a train in 2006’s “Cars.”

Train, cars, numberYouTube screengrab

It can also be found on a box that Flik walks by in 1998’s “A Bug’s Life.”

A bugs life, numberYouTube screengrab

Here’s Sully from 2013’s “Monsters University” entering a classroom whose number is A113.

Monsters university sulleyDisney / Pixar

However, Pixar films aren’t the only ones to hide the number in plain sight. Here’s Tiana from Disney’s 2009 “The Princess and the Frog” jumping on a trolley car marked A113.

Princess and the frog, numberYouTube screengrab

“The Simpsons” used it for Bart Simpson’s mug shot.

The simpsons, numberYouTube screengrab

It even shows up on a door in 1987’s “The Brave Little Toaster.” Joe Ranft, who went on to work on Pixar movies including “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life,” and “Monsters, Inc.,” and Dan Haskett, a character designer on “Toy Story,” worked on the film.

The brave little toasterHyperion Pictures

You can also notice the number on a chewed-up vehicle in Warner Bros.’ 1999 movie “The Iron Giant.” The director, Brad Bird, later made Pixar hit “The Incredibles.”

The iron giant a113The Iron Giant screencap

Even live-action films like 2012’s “The Avengers” had a file labelled A113.

The avengers, numberYouTube screengrab

Finally, here’s a photo of Lasseter and Pixar animators Andrew Stanton and Pete Docter standing outside the famed classroom:

Pixar animatorsYouTube screengrab

Frank Palotta contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.