A Young Man From Florida Moves To A Village In The Middle Of Africa

Photo: Courtesy of Ian Ross

More than 15,000 Americans apply every year for an unpaid program that will send them for 27 months to a hard life in a distant land.What’s it like to be a Peace Corps Volunteer?



We asked Ian Ross, a 2010 graduate of Wake Forest University, to send some pictures of his daily life in Rwanda.

Says Ross: “Probably the best thing about being a Peace Corps volunteer is that you have a lot of time for self-directed activities. I teach for 15 hours a week, and the rest is up to me. As secondary projects, I am holding computer lessons for teachers, teaching courtroom staff English once a month in the capital, and helping to create a secondary school curriculum for all volunteers to use. I’m also looking into the possibilities of introducing a cheap cooking fuel alternative to charcoal.”

