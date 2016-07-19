A young fan went on an amazing emotional roller coaster during the Pirates' 18-inning win over the Nationals

Intense sports games elicit a wide range of emotions. For example, this little Pittsburgh Pirates fan gets a chance to exhibit all of them.

The Pittsburgh Pirates held a 1-0 lead over the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the 9th inning when Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy launched a home run into the stands in right field to tie the game. Obviously, our little Pirates fan simply couldn’t contain his frustration.

Thanks to the video, we all can see that this young fan got a full emotional education on frustration, exasperation, boredom, encouragement, and finally, overwhelming joy. He got to feel that last emotion by breaking down in tears of joy after Pirates outfielder Starling Marte hit a solo homerun in the top of the 18th inning, which gave the Pirates all they needed to pull out their 2-1 win.

