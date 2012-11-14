Jon Hamm And Daniel Radcliffe Bathe Together In New Trailer For British Miniseries

At first glance, the new trailer for British miniseries “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” looks like a parody skit out of “Saturday Night Live.”



The opening scene of the trailer shows “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe and “Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm in a small bathtub together, with Radcliffe asking Hamm to pass him the loofa.

The miniseries, based on a short story collection by Russian playwright Mikhail Bulgakov, takes place in a small Russian village in early 1917 during the dawn of the Russian Revolution.

Radcliffe plays a younger version of Hamm, a doctor reevaluating his life and career through a series of dialogues with his younger self.

The miniseries, produced by Playhouse, is set to air in Britain on December 6th. No word yet if the show will also play in the U.S.

Check out the comedic trailer here:



