A young Australian girl has reportedly been killed in a terror attack in Iraq

Iraqis check an ice cream shop in Baghdad’s Karrada district in the aftermath of a car bomb explosion on May 30, 2017. Photo: Sarah Arar/ AFP/ Getty Images.

A 12-year-old girl from Melbourne has reportedly been killed in a terror attack in Baghdad, Iraq.

Sky News reports the girl, who was visiting her grandfather with her parents, was at an ice cream parlour when a car bomb detonated nearby.

The blast killed 17 people and injured 32 others.

The attack on Tuesday came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during the day.

Children and families had gathered at the popular ice cream shop to enjoy a Ramadan evening.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. They sought to target a “gathering of Shia”, according to Al Jazeera.

She was in year seven at Sirius College, in Broadmeadows.

Her funeral will be held today.

