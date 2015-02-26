A year since it reversed onto the ASX Bulletproof has posted an underlying half year loss of $567,000

Bulletproof CEO Anthony Woodward. Image: Supplied.

Just over a year since it staged a reverse takeover on the ASX, cloud-tech company Bulletproof has posted its first half results.

The company’s revenues have been steadily climbing, in the six months to December they were up to $11.9 million. EBITDA for the period was $1.2 million but its underlying NPAT was a loss of $567,000.

Company CEO Anthony Woodward told Business Insider: “We’re really focused on this growth, there was a lot of investment in the first half bringing on the skills.”

Last year the company completed an acquisition of cloud consulting group Pantha Corp, a move which added another 22 cloud tech employees and taking its headcount to 105 staff across Sydney, Melbourne and the US.

“Some of the easiest stuff has been moved to the cloud, some of the harder stuff now has to go over,” he said, adding having the right skills mix would make that task simpler.

He said the company has been adding about 10 new customers a month. Bulletproof already has Qantas, Sydney Airport and BlueScope Steel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.