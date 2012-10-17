Inside The $32 Million Conservatorship That Controls Britney Spears' Money

Aly Weisman
Britney SpearsSee where Britney Spears spends her cash.

Photo: Getty/Shutterstock

Despite her reported $15 million “X Factor” paycheck and landing a spot as Forbes’ second-highest paid woman in Hollywood this year, Britney Spears spends a lot to maintain her image (hair extensions aren’t cheap!) and lead her celebrity lifestyle. According to TMZ, new documents filed in Spears’ conservatorship case, as of December 31, 2010, reveal how the singer spends her money.

In addition to her hefty “X Factor” paycheck and concert tour grosses, Spears also earns millions from endorsement deals and a fragrance line with Elizabeth Arden.

From childcare to haircare, see where Spears spends her hard-earned cash.

In 2011, Spears' Femme Fatale concert raked in $68 million after the singer performed 75 shows.

Back in 2010, documents showed that Spears' conservatorship was worth around $32.4 million. Here's what she spent it on ...

$1,841/month: gas bill

$2,278.27/Month: water bill

$5,629.43/month: electric bill

$19,000/month: rent for Calabasas house

$27,265: cleaning expenses

$59,351.92: automobile expenses (although she didn't buy a car in 2010)

$61,295.12: personal grooming and wardrobe

$303,673.72: child support and care

$14.8 Million: As of the end of 2010, Britney had this much cash on hand.

