Here's Who Ended Up Getting Screwed By Twitter

When Twitter updated its user-interface last fall to #NewTwitter, it began pulling photos and videos from third-parties and embedding them Twitter.com itself. This was a blessing and a curse for third-parties like TwitPic. It meant that Twitter was embracing them -- for now -- but that Twitter would be getting the traffic.

The rumour is that Twitter is currently working on its own photo product, so these startups could end up being more hosed then we know.

WHAT WE WROTE: TwitPic lets you share photos on Twitter. It hosts them and gives them short URLs.

This is on the short list of functions Fred Wilson singled out for slaughter.

TwitPic is bootstrapped but profitable on over $2 million/year in revenue (half of which is profit!). If TwitPic gets crushed by Twitter, at least founder Noah Everett will have banked some cash for a rainy day.