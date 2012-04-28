A Year Ago, Barack Obama Had One Of The Most Badass Moments Of Any American President

Photo: Getty

Tomorrow night is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the event where a big-time comic and the president get up on stage to entertain the inflated egos of the press. It’s usually a fun night. And it reminds us that last year while Barack Obama was slaying the audience, he had also just given the order for Marine SEAL Team 6 to cross the border into Pakistan and slay Bin Laden.



But during that dinner, you could never tell.

Host Seth Myers joked, “People think bin Laden is hiding in the Hindu Kush, but did you know that every day from 4 to 5 he hosts a show on C-SPAN?”

Obama didn’t even smirk, knowing he had given the kill order. He wasn’t nervous. He was was totally at ease, joking about how the thing that keeps him humble is his poll numbers.

Maybe he knew they’d hit huge highs the following week.

Badass.

Here’s the whole speech:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

