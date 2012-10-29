A Year After His Death, Steve Jobs' Yacht Is Finally Ready

Photo: iTech-BB.com

Steve Jobs spent years designing his custom yacht. And now, a year after his death, the yacht has been completed, reports Dutch blog, One More Thing.The yacht has been named Venus.



Perhaps the most unique thing about the ship is that it’s controlled by a bunch of 27-inch iMacs from the control room, known as the wheelhouse. The roughly 250-foot long yacht has a large sun terrace, complete with a Jacuzzi, travels with its own speed boat and an aluminium hull and exterior, making it lighter (and presumably faster) than other yachts.

Everyone who worked on the yacht received a thank you letter and an iPod Shuffle as a gift from the Jobs family. We don’t know what plans the Jobs family has for the yacht but we’d bet that Larry Ellison, one of Jobs best friends, would be proud of the yacht and, perhaps, would want to add it to his own collection.

Jobs worked with French designer Philippe Starck, according to his biography by Walter Isaacson. The yacht was built in the Netherlands by shipbuilder Koninklijke De Vries, One More Thing reports.

Here’s some photos of the yacht by One More Thing and by Amsterdam Apple developer, Bas van der Ploeg. More photos of the yacht can be found here.

Steve Jobs Yacht

Photo: Bas van der Ploeg

Steve Jobs Yacht’s wheelhouse

Photo: One More Thing

