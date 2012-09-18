A Yammer Employee Dressed Up As Bill Gates Getting Arrested

Yammer sold itself to Microsoft for $1.2 billion, but CEO David Sacks says he’s keeping his company’s culture in tact.



To prove it, he gave us some photos of a hack day the company had earlier this week. Hack days are when Yammer employees try to jam out new code for features or products that could be used for Yammer. At the end, the hacks are judged.

For some reason Yammer employees are dressed up for the day. All of the photos are fun, but this one is the best. A Yammer employee dressed up as Bill Gates’ 1978 mug shot. We’ve included the mug shot below for comparison.

Photo: Yammer

Photo: Mugshot via The Smoking Gun

