A WWII Plane Flies Past A Wall Of Fire In Incredible Stunt

A World War II plane flew in front of a wall of fire as part of an re-enactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the Wisconsin air show on Saturday, August 3.

That was just one of many incredible stunts performed during the giant aviation event that takes place in Oshkosh, Wis., at Wittman Regional Airport.

The event started on July 29 and ends Sunday, August 4.

