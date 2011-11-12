A Worrying Look At GE's Exposure To Italy

I was looking through a trade rag for biomass power generation (I have no life). This caught my attention:



The idea of turning waste to energy is a good thing. The facility in Italy is part of an overall effort to get the country to produce 17% of its energy needs from renewable sources.

The GE Jenbacher gas engines (mini blast furnaces) are built in Austria, Hungary and China. So this is one of those global stories.

I don’t have much info on the Villanova Mondovi project but I do have some history financing co-gen facilities in different places around the globe. They all have the following features:

They are long life projects with long-term paybacks.

They (almost) always have a municipal involvement.

There is (almost) no equity in these projects. They are funded 99% with debt.

The capital structure has debt maturities out to 15+ years.

In (almost) all cases vendor financing of major components is a requirement for an equipment sale.

The cost of debt is THE critical component for a project. Without the availability of cheap long-term money these co-gen facilities never get off of the drawing board.

While I can’t confirm that GE’s Austrian subsidiary (or GECS) actually took back Italian government paper in exchange for the sale of turbines it would be very typical for projects like this.

From GE’s 9/30/11 10Q:

Forbes took a look at US corporate exposure to Europe. GE is on top of their list.

They conclude that those companies with high exposure AND a leveraged balance sheet are the most at risk. Well, 27% of GE’s top line comes from Europe. Their debt to capital is 75%.

With Italian interest rates where they are today (and the fact the country can’t sell new debt) projects like the one outside Turin will not be repeated. There may have to be haircuts on old debt. Where does that take GE?

Thinking about the Italian bond market got me to look at a leveraged bet. There are many ways to achieve the following results (derivatives). The following is the simplest form of a carry trade. (Note: you have to be a “player” with a big balance sheet to get into this sandbox.)

Buy

$1b of 6% Italian one-year Treasury bills. Finance 90% of the purchase with dollars. Fully hedge the purchase with a one-year swap of dollars for Euros.

Result

One year return on equity: 65%

What? A 65% return on Italian short-date paper?

I can hear people jumping on the fact that this huge return is a consequence of 90% leverage. Let me point out that the margin on Italian Tbills was 5% less than one month ago. But I understand that 90% may seem too high today. What leverage ratio would make you happy? How about 50%?

Result

One-year return on equity: 13%

That’s crazy! I’ve never seen anything like this before. Is the probability of default within one year that high? I have difficulty believing that. But that’s what the market is telling us.

The only conclusion is that the European bond market is functionally nonexistent.

Getting back to GE, a friend sends me this link. This is a letter sent to Congress 11/9 that was signed by 1,500 US corporations. Everyone you can think of signed this. Most notably, GE.

November 9, 2011

Dear Member of Congress:

The undersigned organisations urge Congress to extend as soon as possible the tax provisions set to expire in 2011.

This letter is a plea for tax relief. The companies want to retain their favourite loopholes. For the heck of it I include the wish list below this piece. It’s endless.

It’s a joke. It proves that American industry’s interests are not at all aligned with the American citizens. This list will insure that the likes of GE never pay their share of US taxes.

I don’t have a problem when US industry lobbies congress for what they want. That’s the system we signed up for. But I do have a problem when the company that has the most to gain from the tax code is also advising the Administration on economic policy.

Obama has made a bunch of dumb mistakes. His getting into bed with Jeff Immelt is high on the list.

The “Vomit” list

This post originally appeared at Bruce Krasting’s ‘My Take On Financial Events.’

