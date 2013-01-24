A Worrisome Trend In Regional Manufacturing Data That You Should Start Paying Attention To

Photo: New York Public Library

If you haven’t been paying attention, then this is an economic subplot you might want to raise your eyebrow over.We’ve had a string of VERY big misses on the regional manufacturing data.



In the past 10 days we’ve had big whiffs from Philly Fed, Empire Fed, and Richmond Fed.

Now these surveys are kind of subjective, and they could all reflect Fiscal Cliff fears timing or something like that. Hopefully that’s all they are. Still, when the survey results are so widespread, you might want to take notice.

Today at 10:00 AM we get Kansas City Fed. We’ll see if the trend continues.

