Inflation Rates Around The World

zimbabwe currencyThis is what everyone’s afraid of.

Everyone in the world is worried about inflation and the value of their local currencies.That’s why Morgan Stanley compiled all of its thoughts on inflation and monetary policy for the world’s major most important economies in its report, The Global Monetary Analyst. We pulled some highlights and put them into a slideshow for you to take a glimpse.

According to Morgan Stanley, some countries, like Canada, have their houses in order. Others, like Australia, Poland, and South Korea, are doing what they can to make sure they meet their inflation targets.

And then there are the countries where things just aren’t looking good at all. Sorry, Russia.

Sweden

Local Inflation target:

2.0% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.4%

Morgan's 12-m forecast rate:

2.2%

Norway

Local Inflation target:

2.5% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

1.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

N/A

New Zealand

Inflation target:

1-3% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

5.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

N/A

Poland

Inflation target:

2.5% (+/-1 CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

4.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.6%

Israel

Inflation target:

1-3% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.4%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.7%

Indonesia

Inflation target:

5% +/-1%

Last month's inflation rate:

4.8%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

6.4%

Hong Kong

Inflation target:

N/A

Last month's inflation rate:

7.9%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

4.7%

Switzerland

Inflation target:

2% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

0.2%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

N/A

South Korea

Inflation target:

2-4% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

5.3%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.7%

Mexico

Inflation target:

3% +/-1 (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

3.4%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

3.8%

Australia

Inflation target:

2-3% over cycle

Last month's inflation rate:

3.6%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.8%

Russia

Inflation target:

6-7% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

8.2%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

9.2%

India

Inflation target:

N/A

Last month's inflation rate:

9.8%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

8.8%

Canada

Inflation target:

1%-3% (on CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

2.7%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

1.7%

Brazil

Inflation target:

4.5% +/- 2.0% (IPCA)

Last month's inflation rate:

7.2%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

5.6%

The United Kingdom

Inflation target:

2% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

4.5%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.6%

Japan

Inflation target:

0-2% (CPI)

Last month's inflation rate:

0.4%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

-1.0%

China

Inflation target:

N/A

Last month's inflation rate:

6.2%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

5.0%

The United States

Inflation target:

1.5%-2.0% (PCE price index)

Last month's inflation rate:

1.6%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

2.1%

The Euro Zone

Inflation target:

2% (HICP)

Last month's inflation rate:

2.5%

Morgan's 12 month forecast rate:

1.8%

That wasn't so bad, but here's who goes down if the worst happens

