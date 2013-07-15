A Workplace Expert Says Australia's Radio Shock Jocks Act Like Pirates On Air

“These guys get on the air and they behave like pirates,” said law firm K&L Gates partner Bryan Belling in an article in The Australian.

“They behave in a manner publicly that is no longer tolerated in the workplace.”

Belling, in the article, was speaking about the increasing legal challenges caused by shock jocks who say horrible things on air.

“The radio shockjocks are now being brought to book — and it’s fascinating to watch,” he said.

“Work, health and safety factors were considered historically to be the stuff of factories and building sites, but there’s absolutely no reason why that law can’t also apply to media companies.”

