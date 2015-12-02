A Woolworths senior executive is heading to a struggling Dick Smith

Marianna Massey/Getty Images for Woolworths

A senior executive at Woolworths’ Big W, Algy Pereira, is moving to fading electronics retailer Dick Smith.

Pereira was Big W’s head of trade and family entertainment. He previously was at Myer, responsible for electrical goods, books and toys.

He has been appointed director of retail operations at Dick Smith.

“He is a great, senior hire who brings fantastic experience and capabilities to the business,” a spokesman at Dick Smith said.

“There are no plans to replace Nick Abboud as CEO of Dick Smith. The entire Dick Smith team is committed to driving the business forward.”

Both Dick Smith and Big W have been struggling.

On Monday, Dick Smith shares dropped by half after the electronics retailer reported poor sales and put doubt on whether current year profits would exceed last year.

Today Dick Smith shares are up 21% to 42 cents but sill below the 69 cents of last week and the year high of $2.26.

Woolwoths is reported to be considering selling of Big W, one of its underperforming divisions.

