A Woman Who Stole Over $700,000 Ordered By Courts to Pay Back $1.50

Tessa Phillips, 55, became an office manager at Advanced Hearing Systems Ltd, a British hearing aid firm owned by Gary Parker, 51, in 2003. It wasn’t until 2008 that Gary started noticing that something was fishy with his accounts.Turns out Tessa was having fun with the company check book to to buy homes, helicopter rides, jewellery, and holidays – $700,000 dollars worth of fun. When the courts found out they decided to make her pay Gary back a compensatory figure of….$1.50.



According to The Daily Mail, the court decided to cut her a break because, ” Phillips had previously been jailed for stealing money (4 years) by false accounting and perverting the course of justice at her previous place of employment.”

Oh, and also because the two homes she stole were repossessed after she couldn’t keep up payments (funny how running out of stolen company money to pay for places you can’t afford will do that).

Gary was able to get back close to 80 per cent of his cash from Lloyds bank (since they accepted over 100 checks with forged signatures) but, as the Daily Mail reported him saying, “she cleaned out the account of a lifetime of work, savings and investments – all I’d been working for since 1988.”

Jo Martin, Tessa’s lawyer, said her client suffered from psychogenic amnesia, a lack of self esteem and a need to be loved and give to her family.

Tessa said stole “out of pure greed”.

“I think she’s a pathological crook. I might even frame the £1,” Gary said.

