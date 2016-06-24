A woman who quit her corporate job at 35 says you don't have to go far to experience the best part of travel

In November 2012, Clelia Mattana quit her corporate job to travel “indefinitely.”

After travelling to over 40 countries, Mattana found that the best part about travelling isn’t the destination.

It’s the effect her travels have had on her personally.

“When I was still trapped in my corporate job at Burberry, my approach to people was more guarded,” Mattana said. “I was less spontaneous and rarely talked to strangers if not strictly necessary.”

She’s found that meeting people on the road and working with other travellers has helped her become more relaxed and open towards people.

“I can certainly say that when I’m on the road I am 100% myself,” she told Business Insider. “I don’t have to conform to what society expects me to be. I can decide to change my plans last-minute and wear whatever I want without worrying too much about what people think about me.”



Mattana also said that travelling has helped put everything into perspective. “It might sound like a huge cliché, but when I saw what real poverty was, I felt ashamed of my stupid western complaints,” she said. “Even if I might be wealthier than most of the people I’ve met when travelling in under-developed countries, I realised that some of them are richer than me in many other ways. A truly enlightening experience!”

You can follow her adventures on her blog, Keep Calm and Travel, and her Instagram.

